Trump’s attacks apply to himself

The president’s latest attack — in which he blasts some congresswomen — echoes words he bellowed himself several times during his run for the office.

He loudly and frequently claimed the condition of the nation as weak militarily, with roads in need of repair, workers underpaid, etc.

Now, he claims others are saying those things and because of that, they lack the capacity to love America.

So far during his presidency, very little has been fixed, little legislation has been passed (thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) and we have become more isolated from the rest of the world.