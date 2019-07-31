Trump’s Education Department turns its back on vulnerable youths

Evan Vucci / AP

Government statistics from the Trump administration’s first two years in office shed light on the ways that the White House’s discriminatory agenda hurts Americans.

A case in point came this week with the release of a study examining the Education Department’s handling of complaints of discrimination filed by LGBTQ students.

Comparing data from the Trump and Obama years, the left-leaning Center for American Progress found that Trump officials were at least 54% less likely than the prior administration to investigate reports of sexual or gender harassment.

And when Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ team did investigate complaints, the study showed, it threw out a staggering 91.5% of them with no finding of wrongdoing. That figure was 65.4% during the Obama years.

The obvious takeaway: Trump, DeVos and the extremists around them deny our children the protection they deserve. The anti-LGBTQ policies of this hateful administration play out in the form of students ignored and complaints unheard.

“These data really show that Betsy DeVos is not doing her job,” said Frank Bewkes, one of the report’s authors, to The New York Times. “Her office just doesn’t seem to care about enforcing civil rights for these students.”

Naturally, the Trump administration tried to skew the results to suggest that it’s doing nothing wrong and that the Center for American Progress study is a partisan hit job. Officials boasted they “resolved” more cases per year than their Obama-era counterparts, and said they averaged slightly more resolutions that require schools to make changes.

But that’s an invalid argument because so many complaints are thrown out without any investigation whatsoever.

“If you’re just rushing through complaints, it’s not surprising you would resolve a large volume,” report co-author Shabab Ahmed Mirza told the Times. “What we’ve found is that more students are having cases resolved and not seeing justice.”

That’s reprehensible. These are students coming forward with reports of being bullied, demeaned and unfairly penalized based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. It’s absolutely unacceptable for their complaints not to be given full consideration.

But that’s the state of things under this administration, which has undercut civil rights not only for the LGBTQ community but for minorities, women, immigrants of color and others it considers inferior.

Regarding LGBTQ issues and schools, the administration showed its hand early when, in 2017, it rescinded an Obama-era guidance document telling schools to allow students to use bathrooms that aligned with their gender identity. In that directive, Obama said that barring transgender students from bathrooms was a violation of Title IX prohibitions on sexual harassment in institutions receiving federal funding.

DeVos followed up by announcing that the Education Department would no longer investigate bathroom complaints and adopted the position that federal civil rights protections don’t extend to gender identity.

So here we are, facing a set of facts that speak for themselves on protections for LGBTQ students. Our children’s cries for help are routinely being ignored.

They deserve nothing less than to be heard.