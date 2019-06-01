Clark County Arts Plan eyes funding for new projects

County commissioners will be asked to approve $2.5 million in funding for new art projects around Las Vegas during Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting.

The projects are part of Clark County Arts Plan, which facilitates new art, the restoration of existing art installations and establishes art education opportunities.

The proposed projects include: An environmental art exhibit along Southwest Trailhead, sculptures within Southwest Ridge Park, a painted mural at Pearson Community Center and a utility box art project at Mount Charleston.

The group has helped develop the healing garden at University Medical Center and the “Rat Pack” memorial project at the intersection of Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra drives.

The arts program is partially funded from hotel room tax.