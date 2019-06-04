Police: Botched drug deal leads to fatal Henderson shooting

A shooting that left a man dead and two teenagers wounded Friday morning in a Henderson cul-de-sac started during botched drug deal, according to Henderson Police.

Antwoine Deajuan Young, 20, and a passenger pulled up in a gold-colored Acura Sedan to the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court, where they were meeting a group that was going to buy about 4 ounces of marijuana, police said.

Not long after, about 11:20 a.m., they car’s occupants were shot, as was a teen with the other group, police said.

Young was able to drive away but became debilitated and crashed into a car about a block away, police said. He died from a bullet that traveled from his arm to his chest, while his passenger was hit in his hand with a bullet that grazed his stomach.

Joseph DeFrancisco, 22, the wounded teen and another juvenile were in police custody on a count of murder while committing a robbery, police said.

After the sedan pulled up, the trio wanting to buy the marijuana approached the car, police said. DeFrancisco got in the backseat.

Young asked for the cash, and DeFrancisco exited the car and began to run, police said. One of the teens then opened fire, wounding Young from outside the car, police said.

Investigators learned that someone in the car had made a “sudden move” that made DeFrancisco fear that he was going to get robbed, prompting him to run, police said.

Police last week said the two surviving gunshot wounds were critically injured. Updated information on their medical conditions has not been released.