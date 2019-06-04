Titus takes over leadership of Assembly GOP caucus

CARSON CITY — Assembly Republicans have shuffled their leadership less than day after the end of the legislative session.

Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, has replaced Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, as leader of the Assembly Republican caucus. Wheeler said he resigned for personal reasons and that Republicans needed to work hard to regain seats.

“I’ve got some personal things to do, and right now they need to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week basically,” he said.

Republicans in the Assembly were a super-minority this session, while Senate Republicans managed to avoid the same fate by a single seat.

Wheeler was first elected to the Assembly in 2012 and has been the minority caucus leader since the 2017 session ended.

Titus was first elected to the Assembly in 2014. She did not immediately return a request for comment.