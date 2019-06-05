Las Vegas-based National Guardsman killed in training accident

Shakh Aivazov / AP

A Nevada National Guard soldier was killed Tuesday night during a training exercise in Southern California, while three other troops were injured, according to U.S. military officials.

The deceased soldier was with the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, based in Las Vegas. He died after an M1A1 Abrams tank rolled over at Fort Irwin National Training Center, officials said.

The injured soldiers were stabilized at an Army hospital and were expected to be released by Thursday, officials said. It wasn’t clear where they are based.

“This is a tremendous loss for both the Nevada and Idaho National Guard, our respective communities and most importantly, the family, friends and loved ones of this soldier,” Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak extended his condolences and said via Twitter that he was “devastated about the passing of one of our brave Nevadans in uniform.”

The 221st Cavalry is part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Idaho, which is in the midst of a monthlong training rotation.

The deceased soldier and those injured were not publicly named.