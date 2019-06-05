Police track down suspect in Las Vegas mall shooting using video

Video surveillance led police to a suspect who allegedly shot a bullet through the roof of a Las Vegas Strip mall on Memorial Day to cause “mass hysteria,” according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Hasean Quinn was involved in a confrontation with two men in the Fashion Show mall before he pulled out a gun, pointed it up, pulled the trigger and then put it back on his waistband, police said.

Officers tracked him fleeing through video footage and a cab ride, police said.

Quinn, of Detroit, was arrested inside a business where he tried to hide when he spotted authorities near Warm Spring Road and Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

Quinn, 24, was initially jailed on 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of discharging a gun and being armed with a concealed weapon without a permit. However, most of the charges have since been dropped, records show.

He remained at the Clark County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond on one count each of discharging a gun and carrying a concealed gun without a permit, jail logs show.

Attorney Lisa Rasmussen, who is representing Quinn, told the Associated Press that her client would be pleading not guilty, and that she wanted to resolve the case before trial.

It wasn’t clear what the argument that led to the shooting was about, but Quinn was called over by one of two women who had been sitting on massage chairs after they were approached by two other men, police said.