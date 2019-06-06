Military IDs Nevada guardsman killed in tank rollover

Shakh Aivazov / AP

A Nevada Army National Guard soldier killed Tuesday in a training accident in Southern California has been identified as Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, 51, of Las Vegas, military officials said today.

Three other Las Vegas-based troops were also injured when an M1A1 Abrams tank rolled over at Fort Irwin National Training Center during a monthlong training rotation, officials said.

Sgt. Christian Tijerina, 27, Brandon Fuka, 20, and Pfc. Zachary Little, 19, have since been released from a hospital, officials said.

Gallagher, an armor crewman, had been in the military since 1998 and joined the National Guard in 2009, officials said. He was promoted posthumously to the rank of sergeant first class.

“Sgt. Gallagher was a motivated, dedicated noncommissioned officer who will be greatly missed,” Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said in a statement.

“As soldiers we strive every day to live up to the example set by him,” Schulz said. “Again, our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”

Gallagher, who was with the D Troop out of North Las Vegas, belonged to the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, which is part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Idaho, officials said.

Battalions from Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Oregon are participating in the training exercise. The accident remains under investigation.