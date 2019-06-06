Pai gow poker jackpot hits at Paris Las Vegas for $1.64 million

A table games player at Paris Las Vegas this morning hit a $1.64 million pai gow poker progressive jackpot, according to a company official.

The jackpot was won by an unidentified player who held a seven-card straight flush, Caesars spokeswoman Chelsea Ryder said.

The progressive jackpot was linked to nearly 50 pai gow tables at 13 Caesars properties across Nevada. The winning hand was a king-high seven-card straight flush.

The win marked the seventh table game jackpot over $1 million to be won at a Caesars property in Nevada during the past nine months, according to the company.