Las Vegas Sun

June 6, 2019

Currently: 91° — Complete forecast

0

Pai gow poker jackpot hits at Paris Las Vegas for $1.64 million

Casino Exteriors

Steve Marcus

An exterior view of Paris on the Las Vegas Strip Dec. 26, 2017.

By (contact)

A table games player at Paris Las Vegas this morning hit a $1.64 million pai gow poker progressive jackpot, according to a company official.

The jackpot was won by an unidentified player who held a seven-card straight flush, Caesars spokeswoman Chelsea Ryder said.

The progressive jackpot was linked to nearly 50 pai gow tables at 13 Caesars properties across Nevada. The winning hand was a king-high seven-card straight flush.

The win marked the seventh table game jackpot over $1 million to be won at a Caesars property in Nevada during the past nine months, according to the company.

 

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy