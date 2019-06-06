UNLV 2019-20 schedule set as Mountain West releases dates

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

One day after UNLV announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule, the Mountain West released its re-shuffled lineup of games for the upcoming season.

In breaking from the normal schedule format, the Mountain West has placed two league games in the first week of December; after those dates, teams will resume non-conference play before the MWC campaign begins in full on Jan. 1.

UNLV will play its first league game on Dec. 4 with a road contest at Fresno State. The second MWC slot on Dec. 7 is one of the Rebels’ two “byes,” so UNLV’s next conference game will come on Jan. 1 against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Due to the insertion of the Fresno State game, UNLV will play three straight road contests at Cincinnati (Nov. 30), at Fresno (Dec. 4) and at BYU (Dec. 7).

By playing league games in early December, the Mountain West is able to move its tournament up a week. The MWC tourney will begin on March 4 and run through March 7.

Due to the Mountain West’s unbalanced schedule, UNLV will only play Wyoming and Air Force once apiece. The Rebels will travel to Wyoming but not host the Cowboys; conversely, UNLV will host Air Force but not travel to Colorado Springs.

UNLV will play at UNR on Jan. 22, marking the first matchup of new coaches T.J. Otzelberger and Steve Alford. The return game at the Mack will be Feb. 12.

The Rebels’ two games against San Diego State are set for Jan. 25 (home) and Feb. 22 (away). After playing at SDSU, the UNLV will wrap up the regular season by hosting Boise State (Feb. 26) and San Jose State (Feb. 29).

The team’s second bye will be Jan. 29, giving the Rebels six days off between their home game against San Diego State and their road game at Colorado State.

The full season schedule:

Oct. 25 vs. West Coast Baptist College (exhibition)

Nov. 5 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Nov. 9 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 12 at Cal

Nov. 15 at UCLA

Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian

Nov. 20 vs. Texas State

Nov. 23 vs. SMU

Nov. 26 vs. Jackson State

Nov. 30 at Cincinnati

Dec. 4 at Fresno State

Dec. 7 at BYU

Dec. 18 vs. Pacific

Dec. 21 vs. Robert Morris

Dec. 28 vs. Eastern Michigan

Jan. 1 vs. Utah State

Ja. 4 vs. Air Force

Jan. 8 at Boise State

Jan. 11 at Wyoming

Jan. 15 vs. San Jose State

Jan. 18 vs. New Mexico

Jan. 22 at UNR

Jan. 25 vs. San Diego State

Feb. 1 at Colorado State

Feb. 5 at Utah State

Feb. 8 vs. Fresno State

Feb. 12 vs. UNR

Feb. 15 at New Mexico

Feb. 19 vs. Colorado State

Feb. 22 at San Diego State

Feb. 26 vs. Boise State

Feb. 29 at San Jose State

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.