UNLV 2019-20 schedule set as Mountain West releases dates

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 12:47 p.m.
One day after UNLV announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule, the Mountain West released its re-shuffled lineup of games for the upcoming season.
In breaking from the normal schedule format, the Mountain West has placed two league games in the first week of December; after those dates, teams will resume non-conference play before the MWC campaign begins in full on Jan. 1.
UNLV will play its first league game on Dec. 4 with a road contest at Fresno State. The second MWC slot on Dec. 7 is one of the Rebels’ two “byes,” so UNLV’s next conference game will come on Jan. 1 against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Due to the insertion of the Fresno State game, UNLV will play three straight road contests at Cincinnati (Nov. 30), at Fresno (Dec. 4) and at BYU (Dec. 7).
By playing league games in early December, the Mountain West is able to move its tournament up a week. The MWC tourney will begin on March 4 and run through March 7.
Due to the Mountain West’s unbalanced schedule, UNLV will only play Wyoming and Air Force once apiece. The Rebels will travel to Wyoming but not host the Cowboys; conversely, UNLV will host Air Force but not travel to Colorado Springs.
UNLV will play at UNR on Jan. 22, marking the first matchup of new coaches T.J. Otzelberger and Steve Alford. The return game at the Mack will be Feb. 12.
The Rebels’ two games against San Diego State are set for Jan. 25 (home) and Feb. 22 (away). After playing at SDSU, the UNLV will wrap up the regular season by hosting Boise State (Feb. 26) and San Jose State (Feb. 29).
The team’s second bye will be Jan. 29, giving the Rebels six days off between their home game against San Diego State and their road game at Colorado State.
The full season schedule:
Oct. 25 vs. West Coast Baptist College (exhibition)
Nov. 5 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Nov. 9 vs. Kansas State
Nov. 12 at Cal
Nov. 15 at UCLA
Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian
Nov. 20 vs. Texas State
Nov. 23 vs. SMU
Nov. 26 vs. Jackson State
Nov. 30 at Cincinnati
Dec. 4 at Fresno State
Dec. 7 at BYU
Dec. 18 vs. Pacific
Dec. 21 vs. Robert Morris
Dec. 28 vs. Eastern Michigan
Jan. 1 vs. Utah State
Ja. 4 vs. Air Force
Jan. 8 at Boise State
Jan. 11 at Wyoming
Jan. 15 vs. San Jose State
Jan. 18 vs. New Mexico
Jan. 22 at UNR
Jan. 25 vs. San Diego State
Feb. 1 at Colorado State
Feb. 5 at Utah State
Feb. 8 vs. Fresno State
Feb. 12 vs. UNR
Feb. 15 at New Mexico
Feb. 19 vs. Colorado State
Feb. 22 at San Diego State
Feb. 26 vs. Boise State
Feb. 29 at San Jose State
