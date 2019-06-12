Golden Knights and Raiders to face off at Las Vegas Ballpark for charity

Reilly Smith is awfully happy to have batting practice on Friday.

The Golden Knights forward is trading skates for spikes on Saturday, when Smith will captain a team of his Vegas teammates against NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and a team of Raiders in the inaugural Battle for Vegas, a charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark benefitting the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

Smith said the team gets batting practice on the field the day before the game, then he and the Golden Knights may take a little field trip to the batting cages.

“Yeah, at least once or twice this week,” Smith said. “Just so we don’t embarrass ourselves.”

Smith’s team includes six teammates, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and former MLB slugger Jose Canseco, among others. Allen will captain the Raiders team, comprising six current Raiders, 1990 NCAA tournament MVP Anderson Hunt, former MLB player Shane Victorino and others.

Tickets for the game are sold out, though fans can still secure access by purchasing tickets to a meet-and-greet event with William Karlsson on Thursday at Findlay Volvo, where tickets to the softball game are included.

The Tyler Robinson Foundation helps fight childhood cancer supported by the Imagine Dragons. Smith first got involved with the charity at a gala hosted by the band, which formed in Las Vegas.

Jordan Rey is among the young beneficiaries of the charity. Jordan is 2 years old and has battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The family’s social worker helped connect Jordan with the foundation, which has become part of the family.

The toddler is in his last phase of treatment, with more than two years remaining. The family doesn’t have the opportunity to get out much, so they are thankful for the chance to attend Saturday’s game, where they will be cheering on Smith’s team.

“We are the people that he is impacting, and we are so appreciative of everything that he’s done for TRF and our family,” Jordan’s mom, Carrie, said. “Having a team like that with players that just really support our community really bring us that much closer together.”

Smith met Jordan and his family Tuesday, and he said he’s excited to have a good time for a good cause.

“Giving back to kids, there’s no better feeling,” Smith said. “It’s great to be able to have the support through all the players and the Raiders and different celebrities around town come out and help out because that helps put people in the seats and give back to this great charity.”