Seniors need real solutions

The May 28 letter “Protect seniors’ home health care” referred to millions of seniors who rely on home health services. It also said action to protect the Home Health payment would protect seniors.

There is so much wrong with the Medicare system in Nevada that it would be a joke to open it up to any other group of people. We do not have any chance of getting a geriatric physician here in Nevada, because our insurance groups don’t require them, nor do they train doctors how to deal with aging patients.

When I hear the jokers who are running for president or any other elected office, they state how they will solve everything. These hopefuls don’t know that we get doctors who can deal with classroom problems, but they can’t deal with seniors who need intelligent, geriatric physicians.

We have serious problems in Nevada. When do we deal with reality?