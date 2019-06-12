Sisolak to start process of choosing Cannabis Compliance Board members

Gov. Steve Sisolak plans to start the vetting process for possible Cannabis Compliance Board members in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

The release came out after Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 533 on Wednesday, which effectively created the board.

“Our marijuana industry is now a key part of our state economy, and to make sure it stays that way, we must hold it to the highest standard,” Sisolak said in the release. “Nevada’s first-ever Cannabis Compliance Board will ensure this critical part of our state’s economy is positioned to become the gold standard for the nation.”

A stated priority for the governor during the 2019 legislative session, the board will be made up of five individuals appointed by Sisolak.

According to the governor, the body will be modeled after the state’s Gaming Control Board, which oversees Nevada’s gambling industry. Members of the new board are expected to include experts in the areas of accounting, medicine, law enforcement, legal compliance and, of course, cannabis.

A prerequisite for appointment to the board, according to the release, is that members be without “conflicting interests,” which could affect an individual’s impartiality as a regulator.

Earlier this year under an executive order, Sisolak created a seven-person advisory panel to study how to put together the board.