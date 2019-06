Sun on the Strip Podcast: Celine Dion

Denise Truscello / Courtesy

Sun on the Strip June 12, 2019 Celine Dion concludes her residency at the Colosseum.

On this week’s special episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke revisits Celine Dion’s epic final performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and shares clips from the show and behind the scenes.