Wreck snarls traffic on southbound I-15 near Jean

A two-vehicle rollover crash is snarling traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean, authorities said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol described the crash as “serious” and said the two rights lanes were blocked, causing major delays.

The Nevada Department of Transportation earlier said the wreck involved a fatality and that the freeway would be closed until at least 12:30 p.m.

The patrol recommended using alternative routes.

No additional information was immediately available.