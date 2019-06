Fire guts house in central valley

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

A fire this afternoon gutted a house and damaged two others in a central valley neighborhood, but nobody was injured, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stewart Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue, officials said. Firefighters had the blaze out in less than 45 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, officials said.