Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to killing 2-year-old son

Thursday, June 13, 2019 | 9:59 a.m.
A Las Vegas woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.
Cristina Guadalupe Moya entered the plea Wednesday for killing Martin Velazquez in late February.
According to court documents, the 21-year-old mother gave the child a full bottle of ibuprofen before smothering him.
Prosecutors say she then cut the boy's wrists and tried to kill herself.
Police were called to her home to conduct a welfare check. They found the child dead and Moya with several cuts.
Moya is scheduled to be sentenced in August.