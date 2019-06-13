Man says killing his pastor father was his mission, police say

Suspected of digging a knife into a North Las Vegas pastor, the victim’s son appeared “crazed” when police caught up with him moments later. His fists were balled up, but he didn’t put up much of a fight.

There was also apparently no resistance when Ezekiel Dwayne Collins was questioned about what happened that Feb. 12 night, according to his arrest affidavit.

Collins, 24, answered by citing Proverbs 22:8 in the Bible, which implies punishment for those who “sow injustice,” North Las Vegas Police said. “I’m guilty, I did it,” Collins allegedly said. “Sinful world, it must happen.”

Dwayne Collins, 54, died a week later at University Medical Center from complications from stab wounds, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. His son is being held in jail on a count of murder.

North Las Vegas Police said Thursday the homicide hadn’t been publicly disclosed because their spokesman was on leave.

A 911 caller about 11:05 p.m. that fateful day said the elder Collins was stabbed by his son in the 300 block of Kings Avenue, police said.

The caller said that the suspect had thrown the weapon in the front yard of the house and had taken off on foot, police said.

It wasn’t long before officers encountered Ezekiel Collins, who claimed he was high, and who rambled about being guilty and Bible verses, declaring himself a “prophet,” police said. He had a cut on his palm and injuries consistent with a fight.

The fight allegedly took place at his father’s home, police said. A witness there later told detectives that an argument in the kitchen between father and son had woken her.

The argument turned physical when Ezekiel Collins, who stated he “was tired of hearing voices,” picked up a knife and headed toward his father.

That’s when the 911 caller threatened to call authorities on the younger Collins. But instead of stopping, he handed her a phone, telling her, “You can call police, because by the time they get here the mission will be finished.”

The elder Collins had picked up a shovel to fend off the attack, but he was overpowered, police said.

Dwayne Collins registered the Justice International Church of Deliverance Inter-Denominational Ministries in North Las Vegas in 2013, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. His Facebook profile identified him as the pastor.

His son is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without the possibility of bail, jail records show.