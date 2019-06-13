UNLV’s Cody Williams to play hockey in France

He was born here, raised here and played his college hockey here. Now, Cody Williams is heading overseas to play professional hockey.

UNLV hockey announced today that captain Cody Williams has signed a contract with Jets d’Evry Viry Centre Essonne of the French Ice Hockey Federation for next season. He will play in Evry, a Paris suburb.

“It’s a dream come true honestly. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Williams said. “I was kind of down to go anywhere. I want to travel and stuff, so why not start in France?”

Williams was a four-year player for the Rebels and was the captain for his senior year in which he helped UNLV to a 22-9-2 record in the regular season and a No. 13 seed in the 20-team national tournament. UNLV defeated Robert Morris in the opening round before falling to Ohio.

Williams had 15 goals and 17 assists for an even point-per-game in 32 regular season games, and he had three assists in two tournament games.

“We’re really proud of him; we’re proud for what he’s about to be able to go and do,” UNLV General Manager Zee Khan said. “I’m jealous that he gets to go play hockey in France.”

Williams was born in Las Vegas and attended Shadow Ridge High School through his sophomore year. Hockey took him to teams based in Kansas, South Dakota, Texas, Massachusetts, British Columbia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey before he returned home for college, where he racked up 191 points in 125 games.

UNLV competes in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, the top level of college hockey below the NCAA. The Rebels are in their second year playing in Division I, the top circuit in the league. They have reached the national tournament in both years of play.

Williams is the second UNLV player in three years to play professionally, joining 2017 alumnus Dion Antisin, who signed in Switzerland with HC Sion-Nendaz 4 Vallees of the Swiss 1 Liga. Antisin played last year with Star-Forward HC of the same league.

Camp begins Aug. 19 for Williams and his new squad. “It still doesn’t feel too real; maybe it will soon,” Williams said. “It’s definitely surreal when it’s said out loud.”