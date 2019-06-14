Best Bets: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Nelly and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Erik Kabik/Courtesy

It feels like a good weekend to celebrate summer. Vegas has at least two outdoor concerts you need to check out in the coming days, as well as some superstars visiting different venues (for them) on the Strip and downtown.

SUBLIME WITH ROME It’s not summer until you’ve hit Mandalay Bay Beach and put your feet in the sand during one of the coolest concert experiences in Las Vegas. Reggae and roots favorites Ziggy Marley and Michael Franti & Spearhead play Saturday night, but first, Long Beach ska-punk legends Sublime with Rome take over on Friday. June 14, info at mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com.

ADAM SANDLER If you watched Sandler’s Netflix stand-up special “100% Fresh” then you saw a bit of his previous shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan last year. Perhaps the Sandman has even more fresh material to share when he returns to his home in Las Vegas on Saturday night. June 15, info at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

JENNIFER LOPEZ Former Planet Hollywood resident headliner J.Lo is getting similar rave reviews for her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour, which features guest stars from her hit competition show “World of Dance” including the Lab, Swing Latino and Briar Nolet. The party lands at T-Mobile Arena Saturday. June 15, info at t-mobilearena.com.

NELLY Chart-topping St. Louis rapper Nelly has performed quite a few times at hip-hop hot spot Drai’s recently, but now he’s moving from a Strip hotel rooftop to the Third Street Stage along the Fremont Street Experience Saturday night as part of the Downtown Rocks summer concert series. Did I mention it’s free? The show starts at 9 p.m. June 15, info at vegasexperience.com.

ANDERSON .PAAK The last time we saw this multi-talented singer, rapper, songwriter and drummer, he was captivating a club audience at Park MGM’s On the Record nightspot. Now he’s back for a proper concert in a very proper theater, the Pearl at the Palms. The Best Teef in the Game Tour is the show you need on Sunday night. June 16, info at palms.com.