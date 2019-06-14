Player hits $1 million jackpot hand at Palazzo

A lucky player at the Palazzo added more than $1 million to their net worth this week.

An anonymous gambler playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em this week made a diamond royal flush to win a $1.08 million progressive jackpot, according to a news release.

The Millionaire Progressive jackpot was launched at the Palazzo last year. Since its inception, the table game progressive jackpot, which resets at $1 million, has paid out more than $4.2 million, according to the release.

To be eligible for the Millionaire Progressive, a player must place a $5 side bet. To win, the player must be dealt a natural royal flush.