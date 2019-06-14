Police: Man, 33, arrested in shooting death of housemate

Metro Police today identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman almost five months ago in a northwest valley neighborhood.

A fugitive task force took Daniel Lopez, 33, into custody Thursday without incident at an apartment in the 3900 block of Lazy Pine Street, near Alexander Road and Rancho Drive, police said.

The victim was found dead about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at a house in the 3700 block of Bronco Billy Court, near Durango Drive and Alexander, police said.

Lopez, a housemate, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder and destroying and concealing evidence, jail logs show.

Before making an arrest, detectives had to wait for Clark County Coroner’s Office investigators to rule the death a homicide, which took them some time, police said.

A Coroner’s Office staffer said today she couldn’t find the victim's name on records.

The case against Lopez was filed on June 5, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Further details were not immediately available.