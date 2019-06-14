Search party finds body at Red Rock Canyon

Crews searching for a man last seen Monday at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area found a body today, according to Metro Police.

The search for Jeffrey Calista, 52, stopped after the body was found, but officials couldn’t confirm it was Calista, Officer Alejandra Zambrano said this afternoon.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the body.

Red Rock Search and Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management started looking about 8:30 a.m. in the area where they thought Calista might have been, Zambrano said.

A missing person’s report for Calista had been filed with Metro, official said.