Most presidents get criticized

Media isn’t the same as history. The media have been critical of most presidents in recent history.

The media lambasted Harry Truman for firing General Douglas MacArthur. And because Truman told a reporter who had criticized his daughter’s piano performance that he’d punch him in the nose.

The media niggled Dwight Eisenhower for all the time he spent playing golf — mostly poorly.

The media blamed Lyndon Johnson’s liberalism for the birth of conservatism and the election of Ronald Reagan.

Media coverage of the Watergate scandal led to the impeachment of Richard Nixon.

Gerald Ford was constantly tripping on camera, with the media labeling him “clumsy.”

The media ridiculed Jimmy Carter’s presidency and re-election bid, likely encouraging Sen. Ted Kennedy’s challenge for the Democratic nomination.

The media criticized Reagan’s age and habit of sleeping through early morning White House calls, and first lady Nancy Reagan’s dominance.

The Bushes are still criticized especially for George H.W. Bush losing his re-election bid.

Media coverage of Bill Clinton’s sexual escapades resulted in impeachment for lying to Congress about it.

The media loved and praised Barack Obama. History isn’t finished with him or President Donald Trump.