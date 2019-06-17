Be mindful of dogs in hot cars

On a 78-degree day, the temperature in a car can reach 140 degrees in a short time. Opening windows or parking in the shade won’t prevent a dog in the car from overheating.

At these temperatures, dogs are being baked alive because they can only cool themselves by panting and sweating through their paws. As they get hotter, dogs become dehydrated and their blood thickens. Their hearts become congested and beat erratically, and their organs start to shut down. After only a few minutes in a hot car, dogs can suffer permanent brain damage or die of heatstroke.

We hear about tragic cases like this every summer. In the desert, temperatures soar quickly, so please leave your dog at home even if you think you will only be a few minutes in a store. If you see a dog in a hot car, please call 311 or animal control for help. As a community we need to speak up for those who can’t.