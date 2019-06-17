Desert Research Institute president is stepping down

The president of the Desert Research Institute has resigned and one of her administrative colleagues has been named DRI’s officer in charge, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced this afternoon.

Kristen Averyt, the institute’s president since July 2017, will step down for personal reasons effective June 30, NSHE said in a news release. Chancellor Thom Reilly, Regents Jason Geddes and Mark Doubrava, and NSHE’s chief counsel will visit the DRI campuses in Las Vegas and Reno to speak with faculty, staff and donors to determine how to proceed in determining the leadership of the institute.

“The past two years have been very rewarding, and I have enjoyed working with the NSHE team and everyone at DRI,” Averyt was quoted as saying in the release. “I am proud of the work we’ve done to connect DRI’s mission with society, share the impact of the important research DRI performs across Nevada, and tell the inspiring stories of the remarkable people at DRI.”

Kumud Acharya, an ecological engineer and DRI’s interim vice president for research, will take over responsibility for operations as the officer in charge.