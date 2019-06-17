Mueller has explaining to do

Special counsel Robert Mueller owes us further explanation. His recent public statement is insufficient. Yes, he made clear exactly why he made no pronouncement in his report as to whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. And he noted the inappropriateness of Attorney General William Barr to publicly clear Trump of such a charge.

Mueller’s decision to strictly stay within Justice Department rules is clear. It is also clear that his decision to stay within legal requirements for criminal conspiracy has led him to the results found within Volume 1 of the report — though I defy anyone to really see what was found, given the heavy redactions.

What is not clear are some of Mueller’s other decisions. Did he look at Trump’s financial records, including tax returns? His report does not say. If he did, what did he find? If he did not, why not? The answers to these questions are germane to what Congress is now attempting and how the president should react.

I am sure many other people have similar questions about the scope of the investigation and its findings. Such inquiry is warranted, needed, and can only be obtained with testimony by both Mueller and his investigatory staff.