Shania Twain, Guns N’ Roses returning to the Las Vegas Strip

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Country pop superstar Shania Twain, the first and only woman to receive CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award and the recent recipient of Billboard’s Icon Award, will begin new Las Vegas Strip headlining residency “Let’s Go!” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on December 6.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold more than 90 million albums and performed at MGM Grand in August. Twain also played 105 Vegas shows during her two-year “Still the One” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2012 to 2014. The new show is produced by Live Nation and currently includes 23 concert productions scheduled through June 2020, with tickets on sale June 21.

Twain, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment have also announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to “Let’s Go!” will be donated to Shania Kids Can, an organization that promotes positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

Before Twain’s return, former Hard Rock Hotel resident act Guns N’ Roses will bring its Not In This Lifetime tour back to the United States this fall with a two-night stop at the Colosseum November 1 and 2. The concerts at the soon-to-be-renovated Caesars Palace venue will be the band’s only West Coast dates in 2019 other than Salt Lake City. Tickets are on sale June 21.

The Live Nation-produced Not In This Lifetime tour has been going strong since original Guns members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2016, including a handful of shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Colosseum concerts will be the smallest venue for the tour since a 2017 performance at the Apollo Theater.