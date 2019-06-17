Trump killed his own credibility

We all have a price to pay for who we are.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was sideswiped by President Donald Trump because Mueller is a straight shooter, easy pickings for a man who will say or do anything.

Trump too has his price to pay for who he is. We all know he lies incessantly. And because of this, we discount what he says either too often or too late. We don’t trust what he says. We trust what the Mexican government says about the meeting more than the White House.

Did Trump really make a new deal? That is not the point. The point is no one but Fox News believes what he says. It’s a heavy price indeed.