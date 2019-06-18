Fight Yucca with all that you’ve got

Las Vegas has Yucca Mountain, Denver has Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. Only an informed public can stop the threat of eventual plutonium poisoning.

In Denver, six Metro school districts overcame the special interests by putting Rocky Flats off-limits for almost 300,000 students because of the risk of contamination almost 70 years after the area was used for making plutonium puts for the nationâ€™s nuclear weapons arsenal.

If Las Vegas does nothing, the public is in more danger than anyone can imagine.