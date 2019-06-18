Nuclear waste is not our problem

Not all that long ago, Nevada was used as a testing ground for nuclear weapons, resulting in many residents being exposed to unsafe levels of radiation.

Now the Department of Energy is attempting to jeopardize the health of Nevadans again by using our state as a nuclear dump for the entire country.

It is unfair to demand that Nevadans store waste from a product that we do not benefit from. It is wrong to put our childrenâ€™s health at risk for a service they will never receive. Nevada does not rely on nuclear power for energy, so why be responsible for storing the waste?