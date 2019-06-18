Washoe County school district boss taking leave of absence

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 | 9:50 p.m.
RENO — Washoe County's school superintendent is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.
The school district said in a statement from Reno headquarters School Board President Katy Simon Holland accepted Traci Davis' application for a leave of absence for an indefinite period of time on Tuesday.
In the meantime, Deputy Superintendent Kristen McNeill will serve as the acting superintendent.
McNeill has served in a variety of positions in her 26 years with the district, including teacher, principal and chief of staff.
Simon Holland said in a statement Tuesday the staff and students will be in "good hands" under her temporary leadership.