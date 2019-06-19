Las Vegas Sun

June 19, 2019

Sun on the Strip Podcast: NHL Awards, Shania Twain, Restaurant Week and more

2019 NHL Awards News Conference

Steve Marcus

Chuck Bowling, center, president/COO of Mandalay Bay, speaks on the 2019 NHL Awards show during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The 2019 NHL Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. With Bowling are Kerry Bubolz, left, president of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Steve Hill, LVCVA president/CEO.

By

Sun on the Strip

June 19, 2019

NHL Awards, Restaurant Week, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson and more.

On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Sun sports reporter Justin Emerson and Las Vegas Weekly deputy editor Genevie Durano to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:

  • The NHL Awards are set for June 19 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
  • Shania Twain is opening her second Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in December.
  • Willie Nelson and Guns N’ Roses have announced new limited engagements this fall on the Strip.
  • Restaurant Week is invading the Strip and the rest of the valley June 17-28.
  • What’s taking over the Strip this week?