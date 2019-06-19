Sun on the Strip Podcast: NHL Awards, Shania Twain, Restaurant Week and more

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
June 19, 2019
NHL Awards, Restaurant Week, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Sun sports reporter Justin Emerson and Las Vegas Weekly deputy editor Genevie Durano to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- The NHL Awards are set for June 19 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
- Shania Twain is opening her second Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in December.
- Willie Nelson and Guns N’ Roses have announced new limited engagements this fall on the Strip.
- Restaurant Week is invading the Strip and the rest of the valley June 17-28.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?