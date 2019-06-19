Trump does not share our values

It was unbelievable to hear Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak about American values in his interview Sunday with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

What are President Donald Trump’s American values? Lie about everything; exhibit no ethics, honesty or integrity; care nothing for the Constitution? When he took the oath of office, Trump agreed to the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which calls for him to divest himself of his business interests. He has not done so. The Hatch Act is another law he makes fun of and ignores.

I can go on all weekend about how this president couldn’t care less about American values or people, just himself and padding his pockets.

These are scary times for America and it’s children.