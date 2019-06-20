Curtain Up: Downtown drag, Chippendales, Atomic Saloon Show and more

Denise Truscello

Drag may be having a moment but there are still only limited versions of this performance art form in Las Vegas. Christopher Kenney, who you know as Edie in Cirque du Soleil’s “Zumanity” at New York-New York, and Jamie Morris, who you might know from “Puppetry of the Penis” at the Erotic Heritage Museum, would like to add to Vegas’ offerings. They’ve assembled five performers — Vita Summers, Bella Ross, Sandra Santigold, Dusty Muffin and JuneBug — and produced a live-singing drag extravaganza called “Faaabulous! The Show,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. June 26, 28 and 29 and at 5 p.m. June 30 at Ron Decar’s Event Center downtown. Tickets are $29 and available at rondecarseventcenter.com. The plan calls for fabulous success and a possible pick-up in a real Vegas showroom.

“WOW: The Vegas Spectacular” is chugging away at the Rio Showroom. The all-ages variety show plays nightly at various times and recently steamed past the 800-show mark after opening in the fall of 2017 and last week it had performances from six different acts on the new CW TV show “The Big Stage.”

Speaking of the Rio, “Jersey Shore” favorite Vinny Guadagnino had too much fun in his guest-starring role at Chippendales so he’s coming back for more. The co-star of current MTV show “Double Shot at Love” will return to the Chips’ stage for a second six-week engagement on July 26.

“Absinthe” recently debuted a new act in its Caesars Palace tent, a “sway pole” acrobatic routine involving the Silicon Valley Girls that sort of defies description, so maybe it’s best if you just go see it. The show is planning a “Red, White & Veuve” Fourth of July weekend celebration for July 6 from noon until 2 a.m., an all-day party with food and drink specials, lots of Champagne and a DJ in the Electric Oak courtyard adjacent to the performance venue. Admission is free.

In other Spiegelworld news, a bit more info has arrived regarding “Atomic Saloon Show,” which begins performances at the Venetian on September 8. “A couple of lost Irish folk dancers” who also happen to be “pioneers of polka-punk,” Mr. and Mrs. O’Calamity have joined the production, which will visit the U.K.’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August before making its Vegas debut. It’s Irish hand dancing. We don’t know what that is, but it will be a part of “Atomic Saloon Show.”

On July 3, “Marriage Can Be Murder,” the comedy and murder-mystery dinner show playing nightly at 6 p.m. at the Showroom at The D, will celebrate 20 years in Las Vegas, a rare feat for any show let alone a dinner show. Created by Jayne and Eric Post, who will celebrate their own 30th wedding anniversary in October, “Marriage” originally opened at the former Showboat hotel and casino before moving to the Egg & I restaurant and then its downtown home at the D.

It appears as if a rapping feline co-star is coming to the Strip. A little social media sleuthing turned up some images of Paula Abdul rehearsing for her upcoming “Forever Your Girl” residency at the Donny & Marie Showroom at the Flamingo, complete with a video performance by MC Skat Kat, the animated character that sang and danced in the music video for Abdul’s 1989 pop smash “Opposites Attract.” Looks like a fun show. It opens August 13.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club is off to a fast start at the Linq Promenade and there’s more than stand-up going down at this cool new room. The David Perrico-produced Pop Retro four-piece brings some vintage sounds to the club Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. No cover, just fun.