Pass a warm and fuzzy law

Only three states — Maryland (calico), Maine (Maine coon) and Massachusetts (tabby) — have state cats. Nevada could be a pioneer in the West if we had one.

Every time our lawmakers meet in Carson City, no one proposes a law to give us a cat. I can’t believe that there are not a lot of cat owners up there. My three cats and I are always let down.

Do you realize how many cat lovers live here? Maybe some politician could run for office promising feline legislation. It makes more sense than some of the laws they pass.