Patrol: Drivers ignoring HOV lane rules risk $250 citation

Motorists breaking the rules for driving in new high-occupancy vehicle lanes on Interstate 15 risk $250 citations starting today, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The carpool lanes are designated for vehicles with two or more occupants. Motorcycles, emergency vehicles and public buses are exempt.

Trucks with more than four wheels are barred from the HOV lanes, regardless of the number of occupants, the patrol said.

Motorists who cross the solid double lines marking the HOV lanes will also be cited for failing to obey a traffic control device, the patrol said.

Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion project to widen I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, expanded the HOV lane network to more than 20 miles.

Besides the I-15, U.S. 95 in Southern Nevada has had HOV lanes for more than 10 years.