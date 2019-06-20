Pay off parking tickets with school supplies

Parking ticket fines in Las Vegas can be directed to help school students starting today, the Las Vegas City Council announced.

Drivers with parking citations can donate new and packaged school supplies — pencils, pens, scissors, storage bins, paper towels and the like — to pay their fines through July 19, officials said. Supplies cannot be used to pay off other types of tickets.

The supplies must be worth as much or more than the fine and a sales receipt must be presented as proof, officials said.

The supplies will be given to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit group that provides classroom supplies for Clark County School District teachers.

Supplies must be delivered to the city’s Parking Services Office, 500 S. Main St., within 30 days of the citation date.