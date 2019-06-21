Best Bets: Hootie & the Blowfish, Nashville Unplugged, Ribbon of Life and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Sean Rayford/Invision / AP

There’s plenty of music to go around this weekend, from superstar tours in Strip arenas to a longstanding country experience celebrating a special night. The perfect weekend closer is set for Sunday at the Trop, where an annual charity fundraiser brings a lot of fun for a great cause.

ROB THOMAS The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter and former frontman of Matchbox Twenty brings his Chip Tooth Smile tour to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood to launch the weekend, with support from Texas-born vocalist Abby Anderson. June 21, info at caesars.com.

NASHVILLE UNPLUGGED The acoustic country music experience highlighting singers and songwriters has been going strong in Las Vegas for 10 years now and host Aaron Benward will welcome Travis Howard (who wrote Miranda Lambert’s “Heart Like Mine”) and Danny Myrick (who wrote Jason Aldean’s “She’s Country”) for a special anniversary show Friday night at 8 p.m. The current home of Nashville Unplugged is the Rhythm & Riffs Lounge at Mandalay Bay. June 21, info at mandalaybay.com.

HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH 1990s bar band supreme Hootie & the Blowfish is back on the scene with the Group Therapy tour, also featuring quirky rock favorites Barenaked Ladies. The show lands at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night with a 7:30 p.m. start time. June 22, info at t-mobilearena.com.

KHALID 21-year-old Khalid Donnel Robinson has emerged as an unlikely but undeniable pop-R&B superstar thanks to smooth, infectious tracks like “Location,” “Talk” and “Love Lies.” His Free Spirit tour rolls into MGM Grand Garden Arena this weekend. June 22, info at mgmgrand.com.

RIBBON OF LIFE Golden Rainbow’s 33rd annual Ribbon of Life original production features a Woodstock theme this year along with performers from “Zumanity,” “Le Réve,” “Vegas! The Show,” “Tenors of Rock,” “X Burlesque” and more, all piling into the Legends in Concert Theater at the Tropicana. June 23, info at goldenrainbow.org.