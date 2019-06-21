Fitting opponent: Golden Knights open next season with two games against Sharks

Jeff Chiu/AP

The Golden Knights took fewer than two seasons to develop a hated rival. Last year’s first-round playoff series with the San Jose Sharks had everything a feud could ask for, including a controversial ending.

Naturally, next season will start with a home-and-home with that rival.

The NHL announced home openers for all 31 teams today, tabbing the Golden Knights to open the season at T-Mobile Arena against the Sharks on Oct. 2. Two days later, the Golden Knights will visit SAP Center for San Jose’s home opener.

Times for the games have yet to be determined.

Vegas took a 3-1 lead in last year’s opening round of the playoffs amid verbal barbs between Vegas forward Ryan Reaves and San Jose’s Evander Kane. The series featured a suspension of Sharks star Joe Thornton, a struggling San Jose goalie and the coming out party of Vegas’ Mark Stone.

After a Game 5 win, Sharks forward Tomas Hertl promised the home crowd they would be back for Game 7, then made good on his guarantee, scoring a short-handed goal in double overtime of Game 6.

The Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead in the third period of Game 7, only to have everything flip. Cody Eakin took a five-minute major for a cross-check, and the Sharks scored four times on the power play to grab the lead and eventually win in overtime.

The call was so debated, it forced the league to change its replay policy.

The rest of the regular season schedule will be released on an NHL Network special Tuesday.