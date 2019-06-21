Toddler OD’d on fentanyl, heroin; CPS deems family ‘safe’

Months before her second birthday, a Las Vegas girl became a fatal victim of heroin and fentanyl, the potent opioid that is increasingly contributed to a U.S. epidemic, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Nineteen-month-old Myra Byrne died April 13 from intoxication of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and heroin, said the Coroner’s Office, which deemed her death an accident.

It wasn’t clear how Myra came in contact with the drugs, and a Metro Police investigation was ongoing, Officer Larry Hadfield said today. No arrests had been made, he added.

But Clark County Child Protective Services closed its probe earlier this month, determining that “the investigation found no evidence to support (that) the fatality was a result of maltreatment” and that assessed family members were “safe,” according to a public disclosure form. The family was referred to services and counseling.

Metro responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of a dead person at an extended-stay hotel at 6555 Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, Hadfield said and police dispatch records show.

Myra died at a hospital, according to the child fatality disclosure document put out by Clark County. The document shows that before her birth — three years before her death — Myra’s immediate family was investigated by CPS.

That investigation determined that the allegations, received April 26, 2019, were substantiated. Yet, “the family was not in need of referrals nor services and the case was closed,” according to the document.

Myra would have turned 2 in August.