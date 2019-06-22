Man arrested in rape of jogger in northwest valley park

METRO POLICE

A 59-year-old suspect accused of sexually assaulting a jogger Thursday morning at a northwest valley park was arrested about 48 hours later, Metro Police announced.

Ortez Greg Winfrey was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of sexual assault, kidnapping, battery to commit sexual assault and robbery, police said.

Details on his arrest weren't immediately provided. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The broad-daylight attack was reported about 11 a.m. at Bunker Park, located in the 7200 block of West Alexander Road and Tenaya Way, police said.

During her jog, a victim spotted a man near a large storage box, who appeared to be wearing construction worker garb, police said. He had on a bucket hat, a reflective vest, and was holding a drill.

As the victim walked back to her vehicle, the same man attacked her from behind, threatening her with a box cutter, police said.

Police on Friday released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying the suspect. Winfrey was taken into custody about 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of Alta Drive, in a neighborhood about about 7 miles south of the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-449-3911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.