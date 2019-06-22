Reserve our judgment for now

The June 2 letter “There are consequences for incompetence in the Oval Office” casts aspersions on the president’s stability based on his performance.

Like most Americans, I’m unable to make a judgment except as a matter of speculative opinion. The Constitution gives this power to Congress.

But I agree with Kimberley Strassel, who wrote in The Wall Street Journal: “Americans demand three basic things from government: transparency, accountability and blind Justice. We are finally — two years late (referring to the appointment and confirmation of William Barr at the Justice Department), getting them.”