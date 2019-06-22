Solar plant can go elsewhere

With regards to the June 18 story “Massive Gemini Solar Project near Las Vegas faces resistance” on lasvegassun.com: Environmentalists oppose placing the project in wilderness (yes, even desert is wilderness).

Small-scale solar can easily be placed on roofs and buildings of all kinds, such as parking structures. Large-scale solar should be targeted to already degraded lands, not wilderness.

As a Californian, I suggest the hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland (yes, those are considered “degraded”) that are being and will be put out of production because of the overdrafting of groundwater supplies in the central valley. Farmers can continue to make a living but not be dependent on decreasing water supplies. Let’s leave natural habitat alone.