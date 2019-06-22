The cost of an economic boom

Saturday, June 22, 2019 | 2 a.m.
As a person who receives information coming out of Washington, D.C., and the presidential administration only from local newspapers, I am often amazed at the one-sided opinions.
Yes, the economy is improving — but does anyone see that much of this is due to the tax reform, which in return has continued to increase the budget deficit? In the first eight months of this budget year, the deficit has increased by about 40%, despite President Donald Trump’s tariffs.