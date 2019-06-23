Demand is our drug problem

I read with amazement a recent article about the discovery of about $1 billon worth of cocaine at the port of Philadelphia.

Most of the national dialogue, especially from President Donald Trump, focuses on imports of illegal drugs from places such as Mexico, South America and China. While this focus has value, more pervasive is the ravenous appetite for these drugs by consumers, not in other parts of the world, but right here in the United States.

Without confronting this problem, we will never stem the tide of illegal drugs entering this country. It is ludicrous to think that the demand for illegal drugs will lessen with confiscation efforts while the supply mechanisms continue to proliferate with incredible profiteering.