Weekend Rewind: Ribbon of Life, Dirk Nowitzki, Nappytabs and more

Alyssa Reamy/Spiegelworld

The 33rd annual Golden Rainbow Ribbon of Life production show was a stunner, going down at the Tropicana’s Legends in Concert theater Sunday afternoon followed by a lively afterparty at the resort’s sparkling white Havana Room. Show producers Pietra Sardelli and Gary Costa and their entire crew truly outdid themselves this time around, coordinating a ton of Vegas talent into a cohesive “Summer of Love”-themed show raising funds and awareness for Golden Rainbow’s ongoing mission to provide housing and support for Southern Nevadans living with HIV and AIDS. My picks for standout acts: the unofficial debut of “Faaabulous! The Show” created by Christopher Kenney (who hosted the event as Edie from “Zumanity”) and Jamie Morris and featuring five drag stars, a show that opens this week at the Ron Decar Event Center downtown; a magical presentation of “Pinball Wizard” sung by “Zombie Burlesque” firebrand Enoch Augustus Scott with an unbelievable illusion by Trop headliner Murray Sawchuck; an aerial and dance performance set to “Purple Haze” with artists from too many different shows to mention; and a stirring version of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides, Now” from Clint Holmes and guitarist Pablo Gadda. It was announced at the afterparty that the audience vote for the best act went to the trippy Jefferson Airplane mini-medley “White Rabbit/Somebody to Love” directed by Claudia Mitria and Anne Martinez.

NBA great Dirk Nowitzki hit the town to celebrate his 41st birthday over the weekend. On Friday, he took in the 8 p.m. show of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace with basketball buddy Michael Finley and other friends, then went backstage for a photo with the Gazillionaire and the Green Fairy. Later that night, the former Dallas Mavericks superstar met up with more ex-teammates and coaches including Rick Carlisle, Tyson Chandler, Brian Cardinal and Devin Harris and his brother-in-law, Swedish soccer player Martin Olsson, at the Cosmopolitan’s Beauty & Essex.

“The Flash” and “Taken” actress Jessica Camacho partied with friends Thursday night at On the Record at Park MGM, including a trip to the hidden Vinyl Parlor for a musically inspired cocktail and some time spent on the bustling patio space to dance in the shadow of the club’s double-decker bus/DJ booth. On Saturday night, it was model/actress Rachel McCord’s turn to take over OTR, snagging an upper dance floor table with husband Rick Schirmer and parting the night away to the sounds of DJ Ross One. McCord also paid a visit to JEMAA The NoMad Pool party the next day.

Tabitha D’umo is one half of the married couple choreographer duo Nappytabs, known for working on “So You Think You Can Dance” as well as tons of Vegas shows including Cirque du Soleil’s “Viva Elvis” and “The Beatles LOVE,” Jabbawockeez and Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears residency productions. She was at the Cosmopolitan Wednesday night to see “Opium,” the outer-space, off-the-wall spectacular by Spiegelworld.