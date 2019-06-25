Build a wall, but not that one

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | 2 a.m.
The Secret Service announced the construction of a new 13-foot fence around the White House. I suggest it be made 20 feet high, topped with razor wire. Then lose the gate keys.
Letter to the editor:
