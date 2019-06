We can add one more huge lie to the more than 10,000 issued by our “stable genius.”

It was reported that 33,000 pounds of cocaine were confiscated not from the border with Mexico that is the cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s claims about drugs pouring over the border by immigrants, but from the Port of Philadelphia.

Can this be true? Have any of the toadies lurking around the “great brain” told him? We know the answer.