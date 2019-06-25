Golden Knights release regular-season schedule

Jeff Chiu/AP

The Golden Knights released their regular-season schedule today, with games starting Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks and ending April 4 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Golden Knights will open the season at home at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks, who knocked them out of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.

Vegas will play its first road game Oct. 4 in San Jose and will also play the Sharks on Nov. 21 at T-Mobile Arena and at SAP Center on Dec. 22.

Vegas will host the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins in their second home game of the year on Oct. 8, then travel to Boston on Jan. 21. The Golden Knights travel to play the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12 and will host them on Jan. 4 and Feb. 13.

The Golden Knights’ longest homestand will be a seven-game stretch from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11. The longest stretch on the road will be eight games from Jan. 14 to Feb. 6, which will include the All-Star break.

The Golden Knights will play the Arizona Coyotes five times, more than any other opponent.

The full schedule is below:

October:

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 10 at Arizona, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 13 at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 19 at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 21 at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Colorado, 3 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. Anaheim, 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 31 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

November:

• Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Columbus, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 7 at Toronto, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 9 at Washington, 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 10 at Detroit, 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 16 at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 19 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 25 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Nashville, 5 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Arizona, 3 p.m.

December:

• Monday, Dec. 2 at NY Rangers, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 3 at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 5 at NY Islanders, 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. NY Rangers, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 10 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 12 at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 13 at Dallas, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Vancouver, 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 19 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 22 at San Jose, 7 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 23 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 27 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

• Satruday, Dec. 28 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim, 12 p.m.

January:

• Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis, 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 9 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 16 at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 18 at Montreal, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Boston, 4 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 31 at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

February:

• Saturday, Feb. 1 at Nashville, 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 6 at Florida, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 17 vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 20 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 23 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

March:

• Sunday, March 1 vs. Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 3 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

• Friday, March 6 at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, March 8 at Calgary, 4 p.m.

• Monday, March 9 at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

• Thursday, March 12 at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, March 15 at Colorado, 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 17 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 18 at Arizona, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, March 21 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

• Monday, March 23 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 25 vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, March 29 at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 31 at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

April:

• Thursday, April 2 at Calgary, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, April 4 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.